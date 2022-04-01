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Part 1 - Vaccine Nanotech Bio-Chipping, Targeting Tech, AI-Techno for Dominance and Control Over All Humanity
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97 views • April 01, 2022
Informative and wide-ranging conversation with Dr. Robert Young, Rainetta Jones, and Melinda Czarnyszka Romanov examining the mRNA/liposome/graphene-laden vaccines now hooking people up to cloud computing and AI which is something people being targeted with these Smart City technologies as well as microtech implants and WBANs (wireless body area networks) and BCI (brain computer interface) implants have been reporting for a few decades now.
Covert aggressions by unlawful intelligence agencies, military divisions and biomedical research groups have led to people being extrajudicially implanted, tracked, monitored, and assaulted with electromagnetic and acoustic neuroweapons-- a horrific scenario of targeting and persecution which is being hidden by "surveillance" and "mentally ill" paradigms emanating from local fusion centers and supported by corrupt media, law enforcement, and psychology/psychiatry professionals.
This is now being extended to millions through the vaccine nanotech. Also discussed was blood, the secrets of the blood and DNA, carrying our ancestors in us, and being our ancestors literally--as well as speculations on the targeting of soul and spirit as well as bloodlines.
LINKS FOR MORE:
DR. ROBERT YOUNG:
Dr. Young's major article reporting his and other scientists' group findings on the COVID vaccines:
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/transmission-electron-microscopy-reveals-graphene-oxide-in-cov-19-vaccines
NEWSBREAK 133 | BREAKING: Dr. Young Reveals Graphene, Aluminum, LNP Capsids, Parasite in 4 Vaccines
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2sAH0Woz38r/
PREVIOUS PODCAST WITH DR. YOUNG:
Report 255 | Dr. Robert Young: All Disease is Outfection Not Infection--Vaccine Nano is Bioweapon!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rdQhuY455VmK/
Panel 1 – Carnicom Disclosure Project Update 2021, TMT & RDR | Dr. Madej, Dr. Mikovits, Dr. Young
https://www.bitchute.com/video/reT2JVKTlWmB/
Scientific Articles - www.drrobertyoung.com/blog
CV - www.drrobertyoung.com
Bitchute Videos - https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=dr%20robert%20o%20young&;kind=video - 121
NEW Interviews and Lectures
You Tube Videos - https://www.youtube.com/c/RobertYoung555/playlists - 1000's of videos to watch
Rumble Videos - https://rumble.com/search/video?q=drrobertyoung - 50 recent interviews recorded on Zoom
Odysee Videos - https://odysee.com/@DrRobertYoung:7
Dr Robert Young has helped millions of people around the world live healthier and happier lives.
Dr. Young has dedicated his life to educate people about healthy lifestyle and diet. Most of his time and. resources are spent on research and scientific proof of the origin of disease and its' prevention.
He also needs your help to defend against the mainstream entities attempting to put his life's work and research to an end.
May God bless you for your prayers and your donations! - Click on the link below to donate - https://givesendgo.com/G2Z76
No donation is too small! - https://givesendgo.com/G2Z76
Click on the link below to make your donation in support of Dr. Robert O Young - https://givesendgo.com/G2Z76
MELINDA CZARNYSZKA ROMANOV:
Report 260 | Melinda Czarnyszka Romanov on Genetic Targeting, Mil/Intel Expmts, Whitehat Change:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uWjylKV7zg4K/
RAINETTA JONES:
Report 258 | Rainetta Jones on Targeting, Transhumanism, "Liquid Lucifer" Nano, and Beating AI:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h2DzkGIfalYq/
RAMOLA D REPORTS
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble
SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT THIS ONGOING MEDIA VENTURE:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
FOLLOW ON TELEGRAM:
RamolaDReports: https://t.me/RamolaDReports
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
Covert aggressions by unlawful intelligence agencies, military divisions and biomedical research groups have led to people being extrajudicially implanted, tracked, monitored, and assaulted with electromagnetic and acoustic neuroweapons-- a horrific scenario of targeting and persecution which is being hidden by "surveillance" and "mentally ill" paradigms emanating from local fusion centers and supported by corrupt media, law enforcement, and psychology/psychiatry professionals.
This is now being extended to millions through the vaccine nanotech. Also discussed was blood, the secrets of the blood and DNA, carrying our ancestors in us, and being our ancestors literally--as well as speculations on the targeting of soul and spirit as well as bloodlines.
LINKS FOR MORE:
DR. ROBERT YOUNG:
Dr. Young's major article reporting his and other scientists' group findings on the COVID vaccines:
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/transmission-electron-microscopy-reveals-graphene-oxide-in-cov-19-vaccines
NEWSBREAK 133 | BREAKING: Dr. Young Reveals Graphene, Aluminum, LNP Capsids, Parasite in 4 Vaccines
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2sAH0Woz38r/
PREVIOUS PODCAST WITH DR. YOUNG:
Report 255 | Dr. Robert Young: All Disease is Outfection Not Infection--Vaccine Nano is Bioweapon!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rdQhuY455VmK/
Panel 1 – Carnicom Disclosure Project Update 2021, TMT & RDR | Dr. Madej, Dr. Mikovits, Dr. Young
https://www.bitchute.com/video/reT2JVKTlWmB/
Scientific Articles - www.drrobertyoung.com/blog
CV - www.drrobertyoung.com
Bitchute Videos - https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=dr%20robert%20o%20young&;kind=video - 121
NEW Interviews and Lectures
You Tube Videos - https://www.youtube.com/c/RobertYoung555/playlists - 1000's of videos to watch
Rumble Videos - https://rumble.com/search/video?q=drrobertyoung - 50 recent interviews recorded on Zoom
Odysee Videos - https://odysee.com/@DrRobertYoung:7
Dr Robert Young has helped millions of people around the world live healthier and happier lives.
Dr. Young has dedicated his life to educate people about healthy lifestyle and diet. Most of his time and. resources are spent on research and scientific proof of the origin of disease and its' prevention.
He also needs your help to defend against the mainstream entities attempting to put his life's work and research to an end.
May God bless you for your prayers and your donations! - Click on the link below to donate - https://givesendgo.com/G2Z76
No donation is too small! - https://givesendgo.com/G2Z76
Click on the link below to make your donation in support of Dr. Robert O Young - https://givesendgo.com/G2Z76
MELINDA CZARNYSZKA ROMANOV:
Report 260 | Melinda Czarnyszka Romanov on Genetic Targeting, Mil/Intel Expmts, Whitehat Change:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uWjylKV7zg4K/
RAINETTA JONES:
Report 258 | Rainetta Jones on Targeting, Transhumanism, "Liquid Lucifer" Nano, and Beating AI:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h2DzkGIfalYq/
RAMOLA D REPORTS
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble
SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT THIS ONGOING MEDIA VENTURE:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
FOLLOW ON TELEGRAM:
RamolaDReports: https://t.me/RamolaDReports
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
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