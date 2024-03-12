Create New Account
Reality Is Setting In
Son of the Republic
The Anti-Democracy Pitch Isn’t Working For Them

* The left’s obsession with ‘our democracy’ is a revelation-of-the-method thing.

* It’s code for mob rule.

* Totalitarians weaponize everything starting with language.

* We are larping their entire playbook — and getting quite a history lesson in the process.

* America is a constitutional republic.


The full episode is linked below.


Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3455: Drafting The Fiction Of J6 Committee (12 March 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4itjql-episode-3455-drafting-the-fiction-of-j6-committee.html

Keywords
freedomlibertyawakeningdonald trumpjoe bidenwwg1wgamagaliberationuprisingnationalismsovereigntypopulismsteve bannonhungarydemocracypatriotismamericanismtotalitarianismmob ruleconstitutional republicauthoritarianismrevelation of the methodncswicviktor orbanweaponized language

