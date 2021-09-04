© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Loose Change 2nd Edition Recut
Follow
0
Share
Report
52 views • September 04, 2021
9/11 was the catalyst that changed the course of history. The War On Terror, Operation Iraqi Freedom, The Patriot Act, Extraordinary Rendition, all originated from this one act. One quarter of the world's population witnessed 9/11 live on TV, and most of the rest of the world became aware of it in the hours immediately after. Seeing was believing, the unthinkable had happened on our TV screens. Global terrorism was now a reality.
The attack left three of the World Trade Center towers pulverized into dust, one wing of the Pentagon with a gaping, fire strewn hole and over 3000 people dead. Within hours, an Islamicist terror group was blamed and some new terms quickly became common parlance around the world. 9/11, Al-Qaeda and Osama Bin Laden.
But what if 9/11 didn't happen the way we think it did? What if the 'official' chronicle that we all accept was a 'made for TV version' of what we thought went on that day? What if the events of 9/11 were manipulated to look as if we were viewing a terrorist attack?
Loose Change: 2nd Edition is a forensic examination of eye witness testimony, on the spot reporting and scientific evidence which disputes what we now accept as truth. It makes no claim to have all the facts, however it highlights inconsistencies in the story, which until now have been left unexamined by the mainstream media.
Loose Change: 2nd Edition asks:
Why was there no physical evidence of an airliner hitting the Pentagon. Where were the wings, engines and tail piece?
How could fire from two airliners destroy three (yes three) of the World Trade Center towers, when no sky scraper had ever collapsed because of fire before? And why did so many victims claim they witnessed explosions taking place throughout the buildings?
How come there is no evidence of a plane crashing in Shanksville, the alleged crash site of Flight 33? And why did the official coroner state, "all I can see is a hole in the ground, my job was over in 20 minutes since there were no bodies and no blood?"
This exceptional 89 minute documentary offers viewers a piece by piece examination of a broad swathe of freely available evidence from witnesses, news reporters, emergency workers, and scientists. It suggests that 9/11 could only have been the most sophisticated propaganda exercise in human history, masterminded and executed from within.
http://www.loosechange911.com | http://www.ae911truth.org
http://911scholars.org | http://www.pilotsfor911truth.org
http://firefightersfor911truth.org | http://www.mo911truth.org
National Liberty Alliance: http://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
http://www.clgpennsylvaniaunited.jigsy.com
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
http://www.copyright.gov/title17/92chap1.html#107ygvg
The attack left three of the World Trade Center towers pulverized into dust, one wing of the Pentagon with a gaping, fire strewn hole and over 3000 people dead. Within hours, an Islamicist terror group was blamed and some new terms quickly became common parlance around the world. 9/11, Al-Qaeda and Osama Bin Laden.
But what if 9/11 didn't happen the way we think it did? What if the 'official' chronicle that we all accept was a 'made for TV version' of what we thought went on that day? What if the events of 9/11 were manipulated to look as if we were viewing a terrorist attack?
Loose Change: 2nd Edition is a forensic examination of eye witness testimony, on the spot reporting and scientific evidence which disputes what we now accept as truth. It makes no claim to have all the facts, however it highlights inconsistencies in the story, which until now have been left unexamined by the mainstream media.
Loose Change: 2nd Edition asks:
Why was there no physical evidence of an airliner hitting the Pentagon. Where were the wings, engines and tail piece?
How could fire from two airliners destroy three (yes three) of the World Trade Center towers, when no sky scraper had ever collapsed because of fire before? And why did so many victims claim they witnessed explosions taking place throughout the buildings?
How come there is no evidence of a plane crashing in Shanksville, the alleged crash site of Flight 33? And why did the official coroner state, "all I can see is a hole in the ground, my job was over in 20 minutes since there were no bodies and no blood?"
This exceptional 89 minute documentary offers viewers a piece by piece examination of a broad swathe of freely available evidence from witnesses, news reporters, emergency workers, and scientists. It suggests that 9/11 could only have been the most sophisticated propaganda exercise in human history, masterminded and executed from within.
http://www.loosechange911.com | http://www.ae911truth.org
http://911scholars.org | http://www.pilotsfor911truth.org
http://firefightersfor911truth.org | http://www.mo911truth.org
National Liberty Alliance: http://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
http://www.clgpennsylvaniaunited.jigsy.com
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
http://www.copyright.gov/title17/92chap1.html#107ygvg
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.