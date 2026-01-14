Once Bitten - No more Oil For Cuba - Wealth Tax

Jennifer Lawrence says she wants to 'obliterate every dog' after son bitten





Jennifer Lawrence has ignited a fierce debate about parenting, pets and public language after revealing that a dog bit her young son and admitting she now feels an almost apocalyptic hostility toward dogs. The Oscar winner described seeing canines as a "threat" and said part of her wanted to "obliterate every dog ever" after the incident, a remark that has collided head on with her image as a relatable, animal-loving star.





Jennifer Lawrence has spoken candidly about how becoming a mother to her son Cy reshaped her sense of risk, explaining that once a dog bit him, she began to see every canine as a potential danger.





Trump: Cuba to get no more oil from Venezuela, should make a deal ‘before it is too late’





Following the capture of Venezuelan strongman and Cuban ally Nicolas Maduro, President Donald Trump said Sunday Cuba won’t be receiving any more oil from the South American country and warned the government in Havana to “make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE.” In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the Cuba has for many years survived economically thanks to an arrangement to provide security services for Venezuelan leaders Hugo Chavez and Maduro, “BUT NOT ANYMORE,” he said.





After years of denying that it had military and intelligence officers in Venezuela, the government in Havana confirmed last week that 32 Cuban officers died trying to protect Maduro during a raid by U.S. special forces that ended with his capture and transfer to New York City to face narco-terrorism charges.





'Got free oil from Venezuela': Why Cuba's collapse looks inevitable after capture of Nicholas Maduro





Few people realise that the Castro regime didn't just use Venezuelan oil to keep the lights on, they used it as a major source of income by selling the surplus.





Calif. loses mind-boggling $1 trillion in wealth in past month alone over fears of ‘Billionaire Tax’: wealth guru





California lost a mind-boggling nearly $1 trillion in wealth in the past month alone thanks to fears over its proposed “Billionaire Tax,’’ according to one of the state’s wealthiest residents.





The under-fire measure, which even lefty Gov. Gavin Newsom opposes, would slap a onetime 5% tax on residents worth more than $1 billion as of Jan. 1, 2026.





“Collectively, the amount of Billionaire wealth that has left California in the last month (!) is now in excess of $700B,” fumed venture capitalist and former Facebook exec Chamath Palihapitiya on X on Friday.





Police blame Crown prosecutors for refusing to rein in anti-Israel disorder





https://ca.news.yahoo.com/first-reading-police-blame-crown-164417902.html