© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HighWire with Del Bigtree: Dr. Andy Wakefield vs Brian Deer: The Real Fraud Revealed, May 10, 2018, MIRROR
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
84 views • January 01, 2021
Dr. Andy Wakefield vs Brian Deer: The Real Fraud Revealed
HighWire with Del Bigtree Live on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sh8yjUqzhNs May 10, 2018, had 2465 views on 2018-05-11 21:13 UTC. MIRROR.
The following are my own notes, not from the description under the original publication.
Senior co- author with Andrew Wakefield prof. John Walker-Smith DID have ethical approval for the aspect of the Lancet report requiring this, an approval that was in Brian Deer's possession, he knew that it existed, and he did not disclose it to the general medical council. And that is an obstruction of justice. Listen and watch from 48 m 16 s in the interview that HighWire with Del Bigtree published on 10 May 2018 at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sh8yjUqzhNs, since of course removed from there by the co-conspirators to the Pharma crime syndicates. At 48 m 53 s they show the ethical approval and discuss this. Wakefield was abroad when this went down while prof. John Walker-Smith WAS able to defend himself. It was just circumstances that were unfavorable for Andrew Wakefield that didn't make the same a legal fact for him but for any reasonable observer, if the senior co- author DID have ethical approval AND parental consent, then neither did Andrew Wakefield anything wrong. THE REAL FRAUD *HAS* been exposed. No matter that it has since been censored by friends to the criminals. WE DO KNOW WHAT REALLY HAPPENED. No use pretending otherwise. It was his accuser Brian Deer that did the real fraud here. And all his accomplices after the original fraud continuing the fraud through censorship, etc.. As can be seen from https://namelyliberty.com/dr-andy-wakefield-vs-brian-deer-the-real-fraud-revealed/, the video has been up on the date mentionead above.
Remember, there is a world of difference beetween so called legal fact, which often as in this case have no bearing on actual fact, and actual fact. Legal deals in fictions. Life and death depends on the actual facts.
Also see, on his partner prof. John Walker-Smith, MMR doctor wins battle against being struck off, 11:11AM GMT 07 Mar 2012, https://web.archive.org/web/20120308083510/http://www.telegraph.co.uk/health/children_shealth/9128147/MMR-doctor-wins-battle-against-being-struck-off.html
HighWire with Del Bigtree Live on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sh8yjUqzhNs May 10, 2018, had 2465 views on 2018-05-11 21:13 UTC. MIRROR.
The following are my own notes, not from the description under the original publication.
Senior co- author with Andrew Wakefield prof. John Walker-Smith DID have ethical approval for the aspect of the Lancet report requiring this, an approval that was in Brian Deer's possession, he knew that it existed, and he did not disclose it to the general medical council. And that is an obstruction of justice. Listen and watch from 48 m 16 s in the interview that HighWire with Del Bigtree published on 10 May 2018 at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sh8yjUqzhNs, since of course removed from there by the co-conspirators to the Pharma crime syndicates. At 48 m 53 s they show the ethical approval and discuss this. Wakefield was abroad when this went down while prof. John Walker-Smith WAS able to defend himself. It was just circumstances that were unfavorable for Andrew Wakefield that didn't make the same a legal fact for him but for any reasonable observer, if the senior co- author DID have ethical approval AND parental consent, then neither did Andrew Wakefield anything wrong. THE REAL FRAUD *HAS* been exposed. No matter that it has since been censored by friends to the criminals. WE DO KNOW WHAT REALLY HAPPENED. No use pretending otherwise. It was his accuser Brian Deer that did the real fraud here. And all his accomplices after the original fraud continuing the fraud through censorship, etc.. As can be seen from https://namelyliberty.com/dr-andy-wakefield-vs-brian-deer-the-real-fraud-revealed/, the video has been up on the date mentionead above.
Remember, there is a world of difference beetween so called legal fact, which often as in this case have no bearing on actual fact, and actual fact. Legal deals in fictions. Life and death depends on the actual facts.
Also see, on his partner prof. John Walker-Smith, MMR doctor wins battle against being struck off, 11:11AM GMT 07 Mar 2012, https://web.archive.org/web/20120308083510/http://www.telegraph.co.uk/health/children_shealth/9128147/MMR-doctor-wins-battle-against-being-struck-off.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.