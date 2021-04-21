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THE WORMWOOD-PLANET X SYSTEM CAN'T BE DENIED ANYMORE( DECISION TIME)/LOVE+FORGIVE AS GOD COMMANDED US TO/READ BELOW
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241 views • April 21, 2021
Original Video posted April 19 2021 is Here https://youtu.be/fpQDW91wJ40
THE WORMWOOD-PLANET X SYSTEM CAN'T BE DENIED ANYMORE( DECISION TIME)/LOVE+FORGIVE AS GOD COMMANDED US TO/READ BELOW. Today is 4/21/21. I am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being planet x of Revelation 12) what nasa calls the planet 9 system evidence. This videos highlights; First off more meteor debris have come in over multiple places such as spain, possibly dubai, also over my state Ohio in the USA and elsewhere. As earth's going through a massive asteroid debris field, not including planet x system debris are coming earths way and are already slipping through our atmosphere. As insiders know Jupiter is what's holding back tons of debris from planet xs debris trash tail. When jupiter moves out of its way then all that asteroid debri will really start pouring in especially after Christian's are raptured soon, and the 7 years of judgement begins, which it hasn't yet. And amazing footage was caught over the UK looks to be a large spherical planet x system body seen burning in the skies caught by planet x hunter, as I dont agree with planet x hunters views on the system, though I have complete respect for his research and trying to find truth. Also regulat planet x system meteor/ comet objects were spotted. Also pictures from others on social media and pictures from me from different skycams. Also just 2 days ago it looks like a planet x system object passed over Arizona usa. Also over japan again on a skycam timelapse a planet x system body was seen sitting in the sky. And PX system bodies or a body caught by me on European skycams. And also forgot to mention meteor debris came in over china. Plus more. Newcomers who dont know jesus christ as your personal lord I hope you'll read below this. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW. Newcomers and non-believers) who don't know Jesus as lord simply asking who God is he's love mercy forgiveness and light , God sent his son Jesus to die in your place for your sins on the cross and was buried and rose again the Third day, that if your willing to repent from your sins turn from them and ask Jesus into your soul as your lord and savior you will be saved. Pray you'll read below new people to see how to get to heaven by accepting Jesus as lord the only way to God and heaven and only escape from the judgement hour coming to your planet. Don't know Christ as savior will leave link below website shows biblical way to be saved not man's word , Church and religion won't save us. False prophets won't save you not money or possessions,( nor any other quote "God's" in reality false teachers. It's only through Christ and trusting and faith in him can you be saved. Pray you accept him now. Our times running out. That's not an understatement.
( Learn why, how to be saved in yeshua Jesus Christ) below
http://www.nbctoledo.org/salvation-2/ if read what's up top wanna make Lord Jesus your Messiah and be saved in him and have eternal security. Peace. Through God please say sinner's prayer below . Get yourself a Bible kjv preferably if not that a nkjv... Because many denominations are changing scriptural words and adding also taking words out. Please say prayer below mean it believe it trust Christ now. Your times running out... That's truth.Please note: The Salvation Prayer (sometimes referred to as the Sinner’s Prayer) below, is not an “official prayer” but rather a sample prayer to follow when asking Jesus into your heart. You can pray to God in your own words if you choose.
Regarding the location of the Sinner’s Prayer in the Bible? Well, there isn’t one mentioned; it is only implied. The basis of the Sinner’s Prayer comes from Romans 10:9-10. “That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.”
Close eyes now bow head
We pray to god the father in his son Jesus' name.
(SALVATION PRAYER)
Dear God, I come to you Right now and admit I'm a lost sinner who deserves to go to hell if I died today/tonight. I believe your son Jesus died and rose again the 3rd day as scripture says. I believe your son Jesus is the only way to eternal life and salvation. I want to accept Jesus your son right now into my heart and life. I am turning from my sinfulness right now. And am making Jesus my Lord
THE WORMWOOD-PLANET X SYSTEM CAN'T BE DENIED ANYMORE( DECISION TIME)/LOVE+FORGIVE AS GOD COMMANDED US TO/READ BELOW. Today is 4/21/21. I am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being planet x of Revelation 12) what nasa calls the planet 9 system evidence. This videos highlights; First off more meteor debris have come in over multiple places such as spain, possibly dubai, also over my state Ohio in the USA and elsewhere. As earth's going through a massive asteroid debris field, not including planet x system debris are coming earths way and are already slipping through our atmosphere. As insiders know Jupiter is what's holding back tons of debris from planet xs debris trash tail. When jupiter moves out of its way then all that asteroid debri will really start pouring in especially after Christian's are raptured soon, and the 7 years of judgement begins, which it hasn't yet. And amazing footage was caught over the UK looks to be a large spherical planet x system body seen burning in the skies caught by planet x hunter, as I dont agree with planet x hunters views on the system, though I have complete respect for his research and trying to find truth. Also regulat planet x system meteor/ comet objects were spotted. Also pictures from others on social media and pictures from me from different skycams. Also just 2 days ago it looks like a planet x system object passed over Arizona usa. Also over japan again on a skycam timelapse a planet x system body was seen sitting in the sky. And PX system bodies or a body caught by me on European skycams. And also forgot to mention meteor debris came in over china. Plus more. Newcomers who dont know jesus christ as your personal lord I hope you'll read below this. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW. Newcomers and non-believers) who don't know Jesus as lord simply asking who God is he's love mercy forgiveness and light , God sent his son Jesus to die in your place for your sins on the cross and was buried and rose again the Third day, that if your willing to repent from your sins turn from them and ask Jesus into your soul as your lord and savior you will be saved. Pray you'll read below new people to see how to get to heaven by accepting Jesus as lord the only way to God and heaven and only escape from the judgement hour coming to your planet. Don't know Christ as savior will leave link below website shows biblical way to be saved not man's word , Church and religion won't save us. False prophets won't save you not money or possessions,( nor any other quote "God's" in reality false teachers. It's only through Christ and trusting and faith in him can you be saved. Pray you accept him now. Our times running out. That's not an understatement.
( Learn why, how to be saved in yeshua Jesus Christ) below
http://www.nbctoledo.org/salvation-2/ if read what's up top wanna make Lord Jesus your Messiah and be saved in him and have eternal security. Peace. Through God please say sinner's prayer below . Get yourself a Bible kjv preferably if not that a nkjv... Because many denominations are changing scriptural words and adding also taking words out. Please say prayer below mean it believe it trust Christ now. Your times running out... That's truth.Please note: The Salvation Prayer (sometimes referred to as the Sinner’s Prayer) below, is not an “official prayer” but rather a sample prayer to follow when asking Jesus into your heart. You can pray to God in your own words if you choose.
Regarding the location of the Sinner’s Prayer in the Bible? Well, there isn’t one mentioned; it is only implied. The basis of the Sinner’s Prayer comes from Romans 10:9-10. “That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.”
Close eyes now bow head
We pray to god the father in his son Jesus' name.
(SALVATION PRAYER)
Dear God, I come to you Right now and admit I'm a lost sinner who deserves to go to hell if I died today/tonight. I believe your son Jesus died and rose again the 3rd day as scripture says. I believe your son Jesus is the only way to eternal life and salvation. I want to accept Jesus your son right now into my heart and life. I am turning from my sinfulness right now. And am making Jesus my Lord
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