Floor Trader For The Hunt Brothers Opens Up

The story of the Hunt brothers and their attempt to corner the silver market is a classic example of speculative investment and market manipulation on a grand scale. The Hunt brothers, Herbert and Nelson "Bunker" Hunt, heirs to an oil fortune, embarked on a bold strategy in the late 1970s. Their belief in inevitable inflation and the subsequent devaluation of paper currency led them to silver, a precious metal they viewed as a safeguard against economic instability.

Peter Thomas was present on the trading floor during this period and shares his account of the events.

