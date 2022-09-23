It's My Life

Mark Hollis: vocals, acoustic guitar
Paul Webb: bass, backing vocals
Lee Harris: drums
Tim Friese-Greene: synthesizers, piano, programming, drum machine
Ian Curnow: keyboards
Phil Ramocon: piano
Robbie McIntosh: guitars
Morris Pert: percussion
Written by Mark Hollis, Tim Friese-Greene
Talk Talk | 1984
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.