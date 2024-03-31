



Solovino, now freed from his cage for 2 weeks, has slipped into his role as a service dog like a seasoned veteran.





Trips in the car started out with him cowering, shivering and using all his strength to get away.





At times he'd have to physically be carried to his seat.





The terror has become a thing of the past.





After successfully overcoming his fear of getting into the car, Solovino has mastered all that we've asked of him since bringing him home.





Without coaxing Solovino walks at a heel at my side, making sure he knows where I am located at all times.





We have tested Solovino with rambunctious, young children who were able to lay their heads on him as they watched tv.





He was unfazed with tiny babies crawling past his bone.





Solovino has slept peacefully in a room filled with elderly praying loudly in the spirit.





He's laid without being bothered as an obnoxious machine squeaked for hours in a laundry mat.





Solovino walks through crowded stores ignoring shelves of yummy food and enticing treats.





At the register he sits patiently as we check out our items.





Sensing a threat when men got to close to me in a truck stop, he took it upon himself to position himself between my legs where he could keep a watchful eye.





In restaurants he lays calmly as waitresses rush to and from the tables.





Solovino has been slowly building up his confidence which gave him the ability to alert bark when a vehicle pulled behind our parked car.





He comes straight to my voice when I call out his name.





Male dogs are the only challenge I see going forward. He has an alpha personality and has yet to realize his precious jewels are missing.





Solovino the Service Dog has been a beautiful blessing that I will be forever grateful for.





I can't wait to see his personality blossom. 🐕‍🦺





