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California Natomas Unified School Board Meeting Antifa Teacher Busted Project Veritas Parents Speak
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130 views • September 02, 2021
California Natomas Unified School Board Meeting Antifa Teacher Busted Project Veritas Parents Speak
Project Veritas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=83b_u5V51U8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3pgXg55lNPI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Clsat8k2LE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VdA8cO3NOqA&;t
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sIQItCmgmao
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vxr4GtQ_bT4
Natomas Unified School District
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sAp1EpMKIqc
Project Veritas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=83b_u5V51U8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3pgXg55lNPI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Clsat8k2LE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VdA8cO3NOqA&;t
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sIQItCmgmao
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vxr4GtQ_bT4
Natomas Unified School District
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sAp1EpMKIqc
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