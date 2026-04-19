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#639: The Stories of Making Monsters | Richard Willett
Macroaggressions
Macroaggressions
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After spending the past decade behind the camera with David Icke, Richard Willett is branching off into a hybrid of the True Crime genre mixed with the main players from the conspiracy world. Politicians have always been some of the biggest criminals and mass murderers, but their crimes often go unreported, until now.


Richard Willett’s new show, Making Monsters, seeks to truly understand how these prolific killers came to be by taking a deeper look into the esoteric reasons why they do the horrible things that they do. Criminologists fail to account for the occult ties to many homicides and thus miss the real culprits. Almost as if it were by design.


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jared kushnerbenjamin netanyahudavid ickecharlie robinsonickonicrichard willettmiriam adelsonalex karp
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