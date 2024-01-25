Create New Account
Dismantling The Donor Class
Son of the Republic
Published 17 hours ago

The donor/billionaire class is not ready to concede.

President Trump keeps them on the sidelines.

They are now a desperate group of bystanders.


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (24 January 2024)

https://youtu.be/ClsB1bYDBDQ

