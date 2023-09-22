END WORLD HUNGER News - Ep.2 How YOU can feed 20 starving orphans for 185 days with $1,000

65 Cheap Recipes List

Download Link:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/...



How YOU can have food Sent to a Orphanage:

1) Find a Orphanage in a Poor part of the World. *Its Easy! Just use Google!

2) Find a Grocery Store or Food Wholesaler that can Deliver.

3) Place the Order & have it Delivered!





You can feed 20 orphans in a poor part of the world for 90 cents.

We can feed 20 children 3 meals a day for a rough average of $5.40 a day.

That means $1,000 can feed 20 hungry orphans for 185 days.





Here is a list of 10 places with millions of people, especially children without enough food on a daily basis:

*Please Note this is the number of people who don't have enough to eat daily in each place.

1) Nigeria - 87.3 million

2) Democratic Republic of the Congo 43.4 million

3) Afghanistan - 33.4million

4) Niger - 18.4 million

5) Yemen - 15.4 million

6) Somalia - 15.2 million

7) Syrian Arab Republic - 12.8 million

8) Burkina Faso 11.6 million

9) Cameroon - 10.2 million

10) Haiti 7.4 million





10 Ideas to END WORLD HUNGER:

1) The Gov's of the world come together to End World Hunger No matter the cost.

2) Richest Billionaires give 90% of there money to End World Hunger.

3) The Banks of the world come together to End World Hunger.

4) Worldwide decision to 10x the amount of food we currently produce.

5) Actually talk about it on the news everyday - This is a Humanitarian Crisis.

6) Churches around the world need to send food and fight to End World Hunger.

7) No more wasted food! Currently 1/3 of worlds food is wasted.

8) Schools worldwide give free breakfast and free lunch to kids paid for by Gov's.

9) Educate Humanity on Best scientific way to grow crops ASAP inside & outside.

10) Change the minds of all people - To care about people starving to death, instead of worthless expensive material possessions.





PLEASE comment down below and thoughts and ideas you have on how to End World Hunger and also any ideas you have on cheap recipes that can feed many children for low cost.

