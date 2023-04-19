Create New Account
Government Officials Bolster Lab Leak Theory; 30th Anniversary of Waco Tragedy
Former intelligence and State Department officials testified before Congress about the overwhelming evidence that Covid-19 came from a Wuhan virology lab and that the Chinese government and elements within the U.S. government conspired to hide the truth. Also, there's good news on the election-integrity front, as seven states have withdrawn their memberships in the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC). And we discuss the 30th anniversary of the Waco siege, as well as the latest on the battle between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Disney. 

In the second half of the show, host Paul Dragu interviews investigative journalist William F. Jasper about his bombshell coverage of the Oklahoma City bombing 28 years ago. 

