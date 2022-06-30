Global "Elite" Quaking In Their Boots and Fear A Loss of Power #WEF22

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Jun 30, 2022

The World Economic Forum’s latest report discusses the global economy's growing risk: Stagflation, which is a slowing economy with rising prices. They talk about it going back to the 70s, but what they don't talk about, is what was really happening in the 70s? Protect your wealth from the growing economic risk and threats to our financial system. Call 877-410-1414 or Schedule a FREE Strategy Session https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_vid=DD6302022&month=2022-06

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ITM Trading's Official 2022 Gold & Silver Buyers Guide:https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=DD6302022

📖 Chapters: 0:00 Intro 0:54 WEF’s 2022 Chief Economists Outlook 6:23 Parallel Patterns from the 70s Are Happening Again 8:23 Global Food Crisis 10:59 How Multinational Companies Will Handle Supply Chain Issues Over the Next Three Years 14:17 Ukraine War Accelerates 17:05 U.S. Dollar Losing Dominance 21:13 Most Cited Potential Risks Over the Next 12 to 18 Months 24:07 Physical Gold Market 29:24 Outro 🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/chief... ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️

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