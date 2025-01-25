THEY LIVE [LIKE C.H.U.D.] WAS A DOCUMENTARY❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
nikola 3 - THEY LIVE👌
Source: https://x.com/ronin19217435/status/1882495102377181596
Thumbnail: https://atelier-yuwa.ciao.jp/tipos-de-depilacion-laser-definitiva/tipos-de-depilacion-laser-definitiva/tipos-de-depilacion-laser-definitiva/i-wear-my-sunglasses-at-i-don-t-conform-nn-27692184
AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://tenor.com/search/they-live-gifs
Have you noticed that THEY LIVE doesn't have a Hollywood ending like INDEPENDENCE DAY❓
The lesson no one learned from C.H.U.D. is that their is an ENTIRE WORLD UNDER OUR FEET...but we've been taught NOT TO LOOK DOWN
THERE ARE SECRET MESSAGES OF SUBVERSION IN EVERY FILM PRODUCED