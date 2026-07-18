Green Superfood Powders: A nutrient-packed supplement for a balanced diet

The Groovy Bee Store wants to make it easy for you to enjoy the many health benefits of superfoods, which is why we're offering Groovy Bee Organic Greens + Superfood Powder With Digestive Enzymes.

This nutritious and delicious superfood powder blend combines 20 of the best alkaline-supporting superfoods and is specially formulated to support your overall health.

Groovy Bee Organic Greens + Superfood Powder With Digestive Enzymes contains no GMOs, processing aids, excipients, carriers, artificial colors or flavors. It is certified Kosher and organic.

Groovy Bee Organic Greens + Superfood Powder With Digestive Enzymes is also plant-based, non-China and has been extensively lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology.





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