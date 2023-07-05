another video of: Russian Scouts Actively Conducting Operations from Boats - Kherson region, on the Dnepr River - PART 2

Kherson region, floodplain of the Dnepr River.
The operations of the reconnaissance battalion of the 126th Separate Guards Coastal Defense Brigade.
Russian scouts are actively conducting operations from boats and utilizing the 12.7mm machine gun "Utyes" to attack Ukrainian Armed Forces positions.
