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The Battle For Gun Rights Begins In Virginia
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75 views • January 17, 2020
Jan 16, 2020
Millennial Millie
Democrats in Virginia won control of the state legislature after the 2019 elections, opening the door for lawmakers to pass new stricter gun-control laws.
Millennial Millie
Democrats in Virginia won control of the state legislature after the 2019 elections, opening the door for lawmakers to pass new stricter gun-control laws.
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