BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Epigenetics: How the Habits of Fathers Are Passed Onto Children
Tomorrow's World Viewpoint
Tomorrow's World Viewpoint
37 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
158 views • January 11, 2021
Is it possible that we pass on genetic traits to our descendants based on habits we form in our lifetime?

When a sperm reaches an egg, a dramatic yet microscopic chemical reaction takes place. At the very moment of fertilization, the baby’s genes and sex are determined. It is well known that fathers pass on their genetic makeup to their children; however, a recent study in Denmark suggests that fathers pass on more than just DNA!

Epigenetic changes are not part of DNA but are attached instead attached to it. Studies suggest that epigenetic molecules called microRNA respond to environmental influences and in turn alter the genetic behaviour of the offspring.

Additional Resources:
NY Times article: ‘Fathers May Pass Down More Than Just Genes...’(https://www.nytimes.com/2015/12/08/science/parents-may-pass-down-more-than-just-genes-study-suggests.html)

Body Mass Index Medical study (China): https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5312225/

Caucasian Identical Twins study (Spain): https://www.pnas.org/content/102/30/10604

----------
www.tomorrowsworld.org

Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php

#viewpoint #genetics #epigenetics #habits
Keywords
obesitydnaviewpointtomorrows worldalcoholismgeneticsepigenetichabitsepigenometraitspass on to childrenscientific studies on dnaepigenetic studyepigenetics nature vs nurtureenvironmental influences on gene expressionenvironmental influencesenvironmental influencemicrornaepigenetic moleculesgenetic behaviorgenetic behaviourgenetic influence on behavior
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
New FDA-cleared tool aims to speed autism diagnosis, but families ask: What comes next?

New FDA-cleared tool aims to speed autism diagnosis, but families ask: What comes next?

Willow Tohi
Brain changes linked to ultra-processed foods, studies reveal structural alterations in key regions

Brain changes linked to ultra-processed foods, studies reveal structural alterations in key regions

Belle Carter
Scientists Simulate Asteroid Response to Nuclear Device Detonation

Scientists Simulate Asteroid Response to Nuclear Device Detonation

Edison Reed
Study: Late-Night Eating Linked to Higher Risk of Fatty Liver Disease and Cirrhosis

Study: Late-Night Eating Linked to Higher Risk of Fatty Liver Disease and Cirrhosis

Coco Somers
Cholesterol Test May Miss Inflammation-Linked Heart Risks, Study Finds

Cholesterol Test May Miss Inflammation-Linked Heart Risks, Study Finds

Chase Codewell
Why Some Sunscreen Makers Avoid Octisalate as Safety Questions Grow

Why Some Sunscreen Makers Avoid Octisalate as Safety Questions Grow

Zoey Sky
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy