Former Canadian diplomat to China Charles Burton: China attempts to establish itself as a global hegemon

Summary：11/13/2022 Former Canadian diplomat to China Charles Burton: China's an actively destructive force, attempting to destroy the international rules based order and establish itself as a global hegemon.
