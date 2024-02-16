COSTA RICA HOME CONSTRUCTION METHODS

This is a sample of how houses are built in Costa Rica. If you want to have a wood interior and the lots that you purchased has jungle trees on it, they will cut the trees down, turn them into planks and dry them in the sun for the duration of the construction project. When the exterior is complete and the interior is ready to be assembled, they will Mill all of this wood right down treat it chemically and then install it wherever the architect dictates that it should go.

Costa Rica real estate is absolutely exploding on the west coast and it's the best time to invest in Costa Rica right now. The construction methods here are solid and it's a great life once you get here!

