BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russian warriors taking control of the settlement of Novoaleksandrovka, located less than 10 km southeast of Pokrovske
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1331 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • 1 day ago

Another settlement captured in the Dnipropetrovsk region

The warriors of the 36th Guards Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 29th Army made another breakthrough, taking control of the settlement of Novoaleksandrovka, located less than 10 km southeast of Pokrovske — an important defense hub of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Dnipropetrovsk region, reports @voin_dv 

▪️As a result of heavy fighting, a large enemy defense area of more than 12 sq. km came under the control of the Transbaikal troops. Up to 100 buildings were cleared, up to two platoons of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel, 5 armored combat vehicles, and 12 units of automotive equipment were destroyed.

▪️The "Vostok" troop group continues its offensive momentum — this week, the Far Easterners liberated six settlements, two of which were by the guardsmen of the 36th brigade.

Two majors

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy