Another settlement captured in the Dnipropetrovsk region

The warriors of the 36th Guards Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 29th Army made another breakthrough, taking control of the settlement of Novoaleksandrovka, located less than 10 km southeast of Pokrovske — an important defense hub of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Dnipropetrovsk region, reports @voin_dv

▪️As a result of heavy fighting, a large enemy defense area of more than 12 sq. km came under the control of the Transbaikal troops. Up to 100 buildings were cleared, up to two platoons of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel, 5 armored combat vehicles, and 12 units of automotive equipment were destroyed.

▪️The "Vostok" troop group continues its offensive momentum — this week, the Far Easterners liberated six settlements, two of which were by the guardsmen of the 36th brigade.

