DODIIS Worldwide 2024 Double Dealing Dim-Witted American Dummies in Omaha Nebraska for a Defense Unintelligence Conference
33 views • 6 months ago

The DODIIS Conference is in Omaha Nebraska this week and the old insane windbag Senate-Traitor Debbie Downer Fischer praised all the un-intelligent frauds fakes and fools in the defense intelligence business during her speech.  The conference is for self-serving corrupt and clueless American defense intelligence “professionals”.  These fake professionals and real dim-witted oblivious inept idiots are screwing around at a conference about “defense intelligence” while the country is being invaded by millions of enemy soldiers who are using, “Offensive Intelligence”.  Enemy militaries of America don’t have to use much “intelligence” since the US Department of Defense dummies, including the DIA, have no “defensive intelligence” or any “intelligence” at all.   Jihad terrorists soldiers, Chinese Communist soldiers, and every enemy soldier of America can use their “intelligence” to hop and skip right into this country through the open border.   This conference is a perfect example of the intentional insanity of the American government and all western governments, owned and controlled by the jews and white trash race-traitors hiding behind their international investment companies.  Our countries are being invaded and our citizens are being murdered by these invaders while full-scale attacks on our soil are being planned and prepared,  These worse-than-worthless government agency “officials”, who are paid to “defend” our country, and the Senate-Traitors, who vote for their funding, are selling out the country while selling useless defense intelligence garbage at a double-dealing Defense Intelligence Conference.

#dodiis #2024dodiis #dodiisworldwide #omaha #omahanebraka #dod #dia #departmentofdefense #defenseintelligenceagency #intelligence #intelligenceagency #usmilitary #enemy #enemysoldiers #jihadterrorists #chinesearmy #jews #whiteracetraitors #usa #america #investmentcompany #doubledealing #fake #fraud #fools #dimwitted #inept #idiots #traitor #senatetraitor  #debfischer #debbiedowner #debbiedownerfischer #donbacon #petericketts #conference #chi #chiarena #chiconference #chiomaha

