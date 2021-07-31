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A sea of new media
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50 views • July 31, 2021
Tammy Garcia with Jane Ruby, July 23, 2021
Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast Dr. Jane Ruby is joining us. Dr. Ruby is a health economist and a pharmaceutical researcher.
She is the author of “A Sea of New Media” and a new right political pundit. She is breaking news in the new media daily and is featured on Stew Peters and Infowars regularly. Dr. Ruby shared her valuable insights with us in this episode of the Naturally Inspired Podcast. Get more information on Dr Ruby at http://drjaneruby.com/
Please welcome Dr. Jane Ruby to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
🤝 - Today’s Show Is Brought To You By www.PrepareWithTammy.com
(High Quality Storable Food, Seed, Water Filtration, Air Filtration And More) - 🤝
❤️ - You Are Invited To Join Tammy's Live Naturally Inspired Community - ❤️
Go to https://livenaturallyinspired.locals.com/post/288996/welcome-to-live-naturally-inspired (www.LiveNaturallyInspired.com)
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🙏 - Support Tammy’s Mission Here - 🙏
https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/donate/
🤜 - Connect With Tammy On All Social Platforms - 🤛
https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/connect-with-tammy/
🏃♀️ - Visit Tammy's Websites Here - 🏃♀️
🎙 - https://naturallyinspiredpodcast.com -🎙
🔥 - https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com - 🔥
✍️ - https://naturallyinspiredreport.com - ✍️
❤️ - https://livenaturallyinspired.locals.com/post/288996/welcome-to-live-naturally-inspired - ❤️
Naturally Inspired Media participates in various affiliate programs and therefore may be eligible for commissions via ads, links, and/or images shared on this post.
Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast Dr. Jane Ruby is joining us. Dr. Ruby is a health economist and a pharmaceutical researcher.
She is the author of “A Sea of New Media” and a new right political pundit. She is breaking news in the new media daily and is featured on Stew Peters and Infowars regularly. Dr. Ruby shared her valuable insights with us in this episode of the Naturally Inspired Podcast. Get more information on Dr Ruby at http://drjaneruby.com/
Please welcome Dr. Jane Ruby to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
🤝 - Today’s Show Is Brought To You By www.PrepareWithTammy.com
(High Quality Storable Food, Seed, Water Filtration, Air Filtration And More) - 🤝
❤️ - You Are Invited To Join Tammy's Live Naturally Inspired Community - ❤️
Go to https://livenaturallyinspired.locals.com/post/288996/welcome-to-live-naturally-inspired (www.LiveNaturallyInspired.com)
🦻- Listen To Tammy's Exclusive Daily Show About Health, Mindset and Freedom
🤝 - Connect With Tammy Directly
🤲 - Get Access To All of Tammy's Content On One Platform
✍️ - Daily Blog/Articles
🎙 - Weekly Podcast/Videocast (Interviews With Doctors, Researchers and Thought Leaders)
🎬 - Daily Audio/Video Podcast Clips
🍎 - Organic Lifestyle Pictures/Videos/Audiograms
🤸♀️- Health & Fitness Tips, Recipes And More
🙊 - Help Tammy Defeat Censorship!
❤️ - Become A Member At - ❤️
https://livenaturallyinspired.locals.com/post/288996/welcome-to-live-naturally-inspired (www.LiveNaturallyInspired.com)
🙏 - Support Tammy’s Mission Here - 🙏
https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/donate/
🤜 - Connect With Tammy On All Social Platforms - 🤛
https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/connect-with-tammy/
🏃♀️ - Visit Tammy's Websites Here - 🏃♀️
🎙 - https://naturallyinspiredpodcast.com -🎙
🔥 - https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com - 🔥
✍️ - https://naturallyinspiredreport.com - ✍️
❤️ - https://livenaturallyinspired.locals.com/post/288996/welcome-to-live-naturally-inspired - ❤️
Naturally Inspired Media participates in various affiliate programs and therefore may be eligible for commissions via ads, links, and/or images shared on this post.
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