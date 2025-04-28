The FDA's Disgraceful Stranglehold On Medical Innovation Denies Millions Critical Treatments

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The United States, once a beacon of medical innovation, now languishes under the suffocating grip of an utterly dysfunctional drug trial process, crippled by the Food & Drug Administration’s labyrinthine regulations and Big Pharma’s insatiable greed. While the world advances, offering hope to millions suffering from debilitating diseases, the US medical establishment remains mired in bureaucratic quicksand, denying patients access to transformative treatments like adult stem cell-derived exosome therapies. This is not just incompetence—it’s a moral failing, a betrayal of the sick and vulnerable who are left to deteriorate while the FDA dithers and Big Pharma counts its profits...
Segment 2: America’s Third Watch Segment
Segment 1: The FDA's Disgraceful Stranglehold On Medical Innovation - Redux
