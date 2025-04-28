BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The FDA's Disgraceful Stranglehold On Medical Innovation Denies Millions Critical Treatments
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
48 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
63 views • 7 days ago

The United States, once a beacon of medical innovation, now languishes under the suffocating grip of an utterly dysfunctional drug trial process, crippled by the Food & Drug Administration’s labyrinthine regulations and Big Pharma’s insatiable greed. While the world advances, offering hope to millions suffering from debilitating diseases, the US medical establishment remains mired in bureaucratic quicksand, denying patients access to transformative treatments like adult stem cell-derived exosome therapies. This is not just incompetence—it’s a moral failing, a betrayal of the sick and vulnerable who are left to deteriorate while the FDA dithers and Big Pharma counts its profits...


Segment 2: America’s Third Watch Segment

Segment 1: The FDA's Disgraceful Stranglehold On Medical Innovation - Redux



ORIGINAL CONTENT:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/the-fdas-disgraceful-stranglehold


25% Off Annual Subscription for podcast listeners:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/UUSA

Keywords
trumpfree speechnewsdemocratspoliticsconstitutionpodcasttruthusamediamagawokeneomarxismexosome therapy nowbreak fda gridlockend big pharma controlmedical freedom usainformed consent mattersstem cell hopeprodromos breakthroughborrelia cancer linkfda reform urgentneurodegenerative hope
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy