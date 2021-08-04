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50 YEAR OLD RECORDING DETAILS THE SATANIC NEW WORLD ORDER - AWESOME Documentary
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469 views • August 04, 2021
50 YEAR OLD RECORDING DETAILS THE SATANIC NEW WORLD ORDER - AWESOME Documentary
The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) was created by the Illumunati. There are similar organizations in many other countries but all were funded and controlled by the Rothschilds. These were used to construct the United Nations (UN) the stronghold base from which to control the world.
Why all the countries would agree to be ruled by this clear one world government is a mystery. Sure it is disguised as "good" but the use of "for the greater good" is the platform from which all the worst events in history came fourth.
These people have been upsetting legitimate governments, destrtoying all religious institutions, subverting genuine progress and sheltering their wrong doing from sight for decades. They are doing it today. We, the PEOPLE OF THE WORLD, need to recognize who is genuinely trying to destroy our values, wealth, families and our very lives.
Why all the countries would agree to be ruled by this clear one world government is a mystery. Sure it is disguised as "good" but the use of "for the greater good" is the platform from which all the worst events in history came fourth.
These people have been upsetting legitimate governments, destrtoying all religious institutions, subverting genuine progress and sheltering their wrong doing from sight for decades. They are doing it today. We, the PEOPLE OF THE WORLD, need to recognize who is genuinely trying to destroy our values, wealth, families and our very lives.
Exposing Corruption: https://www.bitchute.com/video/HHZY4K2aOpJt/
The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) was created by the Illumunati. There are similar organizations in many other countries but all were funded and controlled by the Rothschilds. These were used to construct the United Nations (UN) the stronghold base from which to control the world.
Why all the countries would agree to be ruled by this clear one world government is a mystery. Sure it is disguised as "good" but the use of "for the greater good" is the platform from which all the worst events in history came fourth.
These people have been upsetting legitimate governments, destrtoying all religious institutions, subverting genuine progress and sheltering their wrong doing from sight for decades. They are doing it today. We, the PEOPLE OF THE WORLD, need to recognize who is genuinely trying to destroy our values, wealth, families and our very lives.
Why all the countries would agree to be ruled by this clear one world government is a mystery. Sure it is disguised as "good" but the use of "for the greater good" is the platform from which all the worst events in history came fourth.
These people have been upsetting legitimate governments, destrtoying all religious institutions, subverting genuine progress and sheltering their wrong doing from sight for decades. They are doing it today. We, the PEOPLE OF THE WORLD, need to recognize who is genuinely trying to destroy our values, wealth, families and our very lives.
Exposing Corruption: https://www.bitchute.com/video/HHZY4K2aOpJt/
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