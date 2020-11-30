© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Star Stories: Fact or Fiction? - Barry Setterfield - Genesis Science Research
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • November 30, 2020
Barry Setterfield traces the ancient origins of star names and how the story of the Bible is told in our night skies.
More info:
https://www.barrysetterfield.org
More info:
https://www.barrysetterfield.org
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.