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OBAMACARE MEDICAL CODE PASSED LEGAL EXECUTION BY GUILLOTINE!
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191 views • October 13, 2021
Mirror from NicholasPOGM: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ddiIjoxIlpw
ICD 9 E 978 "Legal Execution
All executions performed at the behest of the judiciary or ruling authority (MAN’S LAWS) [whether permanent or temporary] as:
• asphyxiation by gas
• beheading, decapitation (by guillotine)
• capital punishment
• electrocution
• hanging
• poisoning
• shooting
• other specified means
• INJURY UNDETERMINED WHETHER ACCIDENTALLY OR PURPOSELYINFLICTED
• “These codes were not created by Obamacare, however Obamacare is trying to implement every American citizen under international codes to link us to the “international” system. These codes were actually created by the WHO (World Health Organization) . The WHO is a specialized agency of the United Nations.” – FREEDOM OUTPOST
E978 Legal execution
http://www.centralx.com/diseases/icd889.htm
FINAL WARNING: Obama and Pope Francis Will Bring Biblical END TIMES [Full Documentary 2015]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qr5lQq0VSM0
ICD 9 E 978 "Legal Execution
All executions performed at the behest of the judiciary or ruling authority (MAN’S LAWS) [whether permanent or temporary] as:
• asphyxiation by gas
• beheading, decapitation (by guillotine)
• capital punishment
• electrocution
• hanging
• poisoning
• shooting
• other specified means
• INJURY UNDETERMINED WHETHER ACCIDENTALLY OR PURPOSELYINFLICTED
• “These codes were not created by Obamacare, however Obamacare is trying to implement every American citizen under international codes to link us to the “international” system. These codes were actually created by the WHO (World Health Organization) . The WHO is a specialized agency of the United Nations.” – FREEDOM OUTPOST
E978 Legal execution
http://www.centralx.com/diseases/icd889.htm
FINAL WARNING: Obama and Pope Francis Will Bring Biblical END TIMES [Full Documentary 2015]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qr5lQq0VSM0
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