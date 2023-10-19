Create New Account
Recent video of one of the Hoft Brothers - Joe Hoft - Publisher of the Gateway Pundit- CPA - discussing a migrant development in Texas with Brandon Howse - Is this really a Fema Camp for Deplorables ?
PatriotsCannabisCo
Is this a FEMA camp for Deplorables ?  Is Joe Biden known as the Sniffer ?  Does a Bear shit in the Woods ?  Is Hunter Biden a criminal ?  Does a Bear shit in the Woods ?  Is Kamala a  Ho ?  Does a Bear Shit in the woods ?  You get the picture .

texasmigrantcamps

