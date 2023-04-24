The pied pipers of the WEF with Italian Professor Alessandro Meluzzi and Reiner Fuellmich

In this episode of ICIC, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich talks with Italian Professor Alessandro Meluzzi, psychiatrist, TV personality, criminologist essayist and former Italian politician about the vicious struggle that has been going on for a very long time by a self-proclaimed "elite" minority against the majority of humanity.

Professor Meluzzi explains the procedures used, especially fear and panic, to make people compliant and the neurological processes that take place in our bodies as a result. How did the Milgram experiment work and why do people react so differently to instructions from authorities? Who are these authorities and are they only concerned with monetary benefits or rather with power and control over our thinking and feeling? Why are these people pushing hard to implement a transhumanist agenda and deprive people of the most powerful weapons they have to protect themselves and their families, namely: empathy, creativity, compassion and love?





Scientific aspects will be highlighted, as well as mental and spiritual components that play an important role in the fight against humanity. The good news is: If we continue to expand our consciousness and live humanity as well, these dark forces have no power and no chance to realize their perfidious, dystopian plans. They will fail!