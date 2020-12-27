© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Version animée de l'oeuvre d'Edvar Munch « Le Cri », par Sebastian Cosor
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • December 27, 2020
Dans ce court-métrage d'animation, Sebastian Cosor réinterprète le célèbre tableau d'Edvard Munch : Le Cri. Comme fond sonore, il a choisi la pièce musicale : "The Great Gig In The Sky" du groupe Pink Floyd. L'ensemble est une réussite.
on article de blogue :
http://www.margueriterothe.com/court-metrage-version-animee-de-l-oeuvre-d-edvar-munch-le-cri-par-sebastian-cosor
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
(en cours d’aménagement)
on article de blogue :
http://www.margueriterothe.com/court-metrage-version-animee-de-l-oeuvre-d-edvar-munch-le-cri-par-sebastian-cosor
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
(en cours d’aménagement)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.