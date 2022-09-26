



Guest: Dr. William Hsu





" Fasting Nutrition for Longevity Lifestyle: Leveraging what nature has designed!"







https://prolonfmd.com/products/prolon-professionals





Chief Medical Officer, L-Nutra

William Hsu is a visionary innovator working at the intersection of medicine, technology, and business. During his 20-year tenure as an endocrinologist at Harvard’s Joslin Diabetes Center, world-renowned research, clinical care, and education center, Dr. Hsu’s research focused on the pathophysiology of diabetes and the application of health technology in chronic conditions. As Vice President at Joslin, he led International Programs, providing advisory services to hospital systems and health ministries in the design of diabetes centers and programs around the globe.

Driven to disrupt and improve the chronic care model and challenge the limitations of conventional medicine, Dr. Hsu joined L-Nutra as Chief Medical Officer in 2019, being attracted by the company’s innovative Nutritechnology and the strength of the science supporting its mission.

At L-Nutra, Dr. Hsu oversees the Medical, Scientific Affairs, and Regulatory Compliance Departments, leading clinical trials and research development efforts in metabolic health, diabetes, cancer, autoimmune, and neurodegenerative diseases. Also responsible for global education, Dr. Hsu advances the effective communication of scientific outcomes, which drives the adoption of Fasting-Mimicking Technology as a tool to enhance human healthspan.

Dr. Hsu has served on multiple national-level professional committees, including the American Diabetes Association, where he helped set national Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes. He received his medical degree from Mount Sinai School of Medicine. He completed his internal medicine residency at Yale School of Medicine and his Endocrinology and Metabolism fellowship at Harvard Medical School, where he was also an Assistant Professor of Medicine.





Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)

