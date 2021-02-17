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Stolen history: FREE ELECTRICITY!
BeadHappyDBA
BeadHappyDBA
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357 views • February 17, 2021
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BeadHappyDBA
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My apologies to the original source as I could not locate at the time of this uploading, many thanks to you for your work on this and best wishes on your endeavors, BeadHappy
Video (24:21) Free Electricity from the Kitchen Tap in the Late 1800’sFascinating video of the once wide-spread and non-polluting technology readily available to everyone in the 1800s suppressed by oil, then called “black gold”. It shows the different turbines and machines and how they did, indeed, produced free electricity, with drawings and explanations of how they functioned. Those drawings come from old catalogs from now deceased manufacturers. All the patents were confiscated, including of light bulbs which lasted decades without needing to be replaced.

It is very hard under, the circumstances, to consider truth and reconciliation. 200 years of human history stolen from all of us enriched the very few. The same very few intent now on depopulating Earth after having destroyed our planet.
Not originally sourced as this video I found on Robert David Steele's site here:https://phibetaiota.net/2021/02/video-2421-free-electricity-from-the-kitchen-tap-in-the-late-1800s/?utm_content=12286028&;utm_medium=Email&utm_name=Id&utm_source=Actionetics&utm_term=Email
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robert david steelefree electricitywater power
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