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Robert Sepehr: 'Nikola Tesla Rediscovery of Free Energy' [02.12.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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127 views • December 05, 2021
Alternative forms of advanced mathematics have been found etched on Babylonian clay tablets dating back over 3,000 years. This non-linear holistic view of math was also revered by none other than inventor and engineer Nikola Tesla, who once stated that, “If you knew the magnificence of the three, six and nine, you would have a key to the universe.”

VRIL the Universal Free Energy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=reJbjeOC76c&;t=0s

Tesla believed that numbers, especially 3,6,9, had extreme importance, and so did the ancient Greek philosopher Pythagoras, who around 500 BC was famously quoted as saying, "All is number".

Sacred Geometry of Sound and Divine Architecture
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UOFNIJNb2rQ&;t=0s

Some researchers claim that further scientific research will lead to free energy, space travel, time travel, toroidal healing therapy, and even a "spiritual" based technology that may improve conditions for life on the planet.

Talking to Spirits - ROBERT SEPEHR
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8zToZSyJvA&;t=0s

Robert Sepehr is an Anthropologist
https://linktr.ee/RobertSepehr

47,175 views Premiered Dec 2, 2021
Robert Sepehr
302K subscribers
https://youtu.be/1bqYMMbVv0Y
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMqG0kLgrRv9tODTDG12oZA
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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