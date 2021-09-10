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The Vox Report: Refrigerated Truck Morgues Are As Empty As The Lives Of Those Who Believe The COVID Lies
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100 views • September 10, 2021
The Vox Report: Refrigerated Truck Morgues Are As Empty As The Lives Of Those Who Believe The COVID Lies
Re: 1st Published September 09, 2021
Harry Vox Website: http://voxnews.com/
Source Video: Vox (BitChute): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/harryvox/
In a nation of dumbed down alienated souls, the Jewish finance cartels and their servants pulling this scam could rely on the "excitement" to subsume people's empty lives and give purpose and meaning to their otherwise meaningless lives. Those poor souls going around with three or four masks on while they drive their cars alone were the dead weight of our societies all along. Covid just makes it clear where the dead wood is.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Re: 1st Published September 09, 2021
Harry Vox Website: http://voxnews.com/
Source Video: Vox (BitChute): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/harryvox/
In a nation of dumbed down alienated souls, the Jewish finance cartels and their servants pulling this scam could rely on the "excitement" to subsume people's empty lives and give purpose and meaning to their otherwise meaningless lives. Those poor souls going around with three or four masks on while they drive their cars alone were the dead weight of our societies all along. Covid just makes it clear where the dead wood is.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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