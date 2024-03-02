Pets in Love





Mar 1, 2024





Please Stop Hitting! Poor Dog Tearfully Begging in Vain

People thought the dog was sleeping until they got closer and discovered the truth! Valentin is the main character in the story. On the street, people found a dog lying in his small house! Everyone thought the dog was just sleeping. But when some people brought food to the dog, they were startled! Not because Valentin attacked them, but when he raised his head to eat, they saw this! Valentin was injured on the head! And it was clearly visible that this was a wound caused by a beating! It's unbelievable! He even stayed quietly in one place and didn't bother anyone! But unfortunately, he turned out to be a "stress reliever" for humans! And that's really all we can do for a dog, isn't it?





Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:

/ @petsinlove





Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.





Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn

Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers





Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!





If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!

Thanks alot!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NHBlLTXCN38