04/27/2023【NFSC Speaks: Infiltration Files】





💥This clip describes in detail the conversation between the FBI agent and the top official of the CCP secret police station, Chen JinPing, and the lies that Chen made. Again, there is no basis for the case against Miles Guo, only allegations. Miles is still sitting in a detention center while these guys like Chen are still released.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #TakeDownTheCCP

💥这个片段详细描述了FBI特工与中共秘密警局高级官员陈金平的谈话，以及陈金平如何撒谎的。再强调一次：针对郭先生的案件没有任何依据，只有指控，他仍然被拘押中，而像陈这样的中共间谍却被释放了！

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #灭共





