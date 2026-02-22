BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

2026: Year Of Fire Horse In China. 666 In UK: 6 Police Cars On 66th Birthday. Ring Of Fire Eclipse
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
49 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • 1 day ago

2026: Year Of The Fire Horse In China. February 17 marked the Lunar New Year, and, as you’ve probably heard by now, started the year of the Fire Horse. This energetically intense event occurred in an exceptional configuration: On the same day as a New Moon solar eclipse in the sign of Aquarius. So… it’s all happening! At once!


The Chinese Lunar calendar celebrates 12 animals each year (you’ll recall that we’ve just emerged from the year of the Snake). In addition, each animal is associated with one of the five elements: Earth, Wood, Fire, Metal, and Water. This current combination—of Horse and Fire—only occurs once every 60 years. And it always marks change, and sometimes a bit of drama. “The transition from Snake to Fire Horse is not gentle. It’s intense. It shakes. It forces you to let go of a skin you’ve worn too long,” says spiritual coach Stefano Attitude, founder of the Coaching Academy.


Indeed, the Horse is a “yang” energy: dynamic, vital, bold. It’s an animal that symbolises strength, freedom, forward motion, courage, and power. These characteristics are amplified by Fire, a flamboyant element that represents boldness, passion, and action. From now until February 6, 2027—when we’ll enter the year of the Fire Goat—things will speed up, old patterns will fall away, and transformation will take shape. But this is also an intense dynamic that can be disruptive if not tamed.


Andrew Mouthbatten-Windsor has been arrested on suspecion of misconduct in public office by police investigating his dealings with Jeffrey Epstein. 6 unmarked police cars carrying plainchlothes officers arrived at the Sandrigham estate while the former prince was celebrating his 66th birthday on Thursday.


Trump to make three-day visit to China next month, White House says. The three-day trip, at Beijing’s invitation, comes more than eight years after Trump’s first visit to China during his first stint as president.


Exclusive: US intelligence agencies tie Chinese explosive test to push for a completely new nuclear arsenal


China overtakes US to become Germany's top trading partner

Rana Taha with Reuters, dpa. China replaces US as Germany's top trading partner, reclaiming a position it held from 2016 to 2023. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is set to visit China next week.


#FireHorse

#FireHorse2026

#FireHorseYear


#SDA

#Adventist

#EllenWhite

#JohnLomacang

#BibleProphecy


#SDAChurch


#SeventhDayAdventist

#ChurchAndState

#SeventhDayAdventist

#Sabbath

#4AngelsMessage

#SavingHealthMinistries "


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love

Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o

Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries

Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144

Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth

Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1769110716

Cash App: $Mrdhouse

Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House 757-955-6871


Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO Box 461

La Crosse, VA 23950

Keywords
2026 year of the fire horsefire horse 2026fire horse chinese zodiacchinese lunar new year 2026fire horse once every 60 yearschinese zodiac fireprince andrew 66th birthday arrestprince andrew 666andrew mountbatten windsor arresteduk royal scandal 20262026 prophetic significancejudgment on kings 2026trump visit china 2026trump visit beijingtrump china 2026chinese explosive testchina nuclear arsenalus china nuclear armsglobal nuclear tension
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Republican-led states escalate legal battle against FDA&#8217;s mail-order abortion pills

Republican-led states escalate legal battle against FDA’s mail-order abortion pills

Patrick Lewis
FBI&#8217;s selective incompetence: Why can&#8217;t they access a suspect&#8217;s phone despite $20 billion NSA surveillance power?

FBI’s selective incompetence: Why can’t they access a suspect’s phone despite $20 billion NSA surveillance power?

Patrick Lewis
Escape Zone: The ultimate survival guide against EMFs, surveillance and the hidden dangers of 5G

Escape Zone: The ultimate survival guide against EMFs, surveillance and the hidden dangers of 5G

Belle Carter
&#8220;A.G.E.S. Fall Conference&#8221; on BrightU: Why your body&#8217;s &#8220;medicine&#8221; is activated during meditation

“A.G.E.S. Fall Conference” on BrightU: Why your body’s “medicine” is activated during meditation

Jacob Thomas
America&#8217;s Trade Deficit: A Symptom of Deeper Economic Disease

America’s Trade Deficit: A Symptom of Deeper Economic Disease

Morgan S. Verity
FBI flooded with over 40,000 tips in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case as reward climbs to $102,500

FBI flooded with over 40,000 tips in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case as reward climbs to $102,500

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy