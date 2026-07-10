Nikola Tesla: Electrical Innovation, Visionary Ambitions, and Historical Legacy

Nikola Tesla: The Genius Who Electrified the World. Discover the extraordinary life of Nikola Tesla, the visionary inventor behind alternating current (AC) power, the induction motor, and groundbreaking wireless experiments. Explore his major inventions, the legendary Wardenclyffe Tower, key relationships with Edison, Westinghouse, and J.P. Morgan, plus his enduring legacy in modern electricity and technology. This comprehensive academic essay delivers a balanced, in-depth look at Tesla’s innovations, challenges, and lasting impact on civilization. Perfect for history buffs, engineering enthusiasts, and anyone fascinated by the father of the electrical age.





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