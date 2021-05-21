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Dr. Harvey A. Risch and Dr. Peter McCullough on Fox Explaining COVID Injection Risks
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340 views • May 21, 2021
Dr. Harvey A. Risch and Dr. Peter McCullough were Fox News with Laura Ingraham explaining the risks of the COVID shots to those who already have immunity, and to pregnant women. This is so far the only corporate news outlet allowing this to be discussed, even if they are politicizing it.
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