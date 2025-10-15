BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Regenerative Joint Therapy with Guest Michael Chinni
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
108 views • 1 day ago

Joint pain doesn’t have to end in surgery. Discover how regenerative therapy can help restore your mobility naturally.

In this episode, Dr. Hotze sits down with long-time guest Mike Chinni, who shares his remarkable recovery after suffering from severe knee pain and degenerative arthritis. Instead of opting for another knee replacement, Mike turned to regenerative joint therapy at the Hotze Health & Wellness Center. Through a combination of A2M (alpha-2 macroglobulin) and Super Vesicle treatments, his body’s own healing factors were used to reduce inflammation, protect cartilage, and promote regeneration, allowing him to walk pain-free again.

Dr. Hotze explains how this natural approach helps stop cartilage breakdown and stimulates new growth, offering an alternative to invasive joint surgery. The discussion emphasizes the importance of listening to patients, addressing the root causes, and selecting natural solutions that promote health and vitality.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

healthjoint paindr steven hotzewellness revolutionjoint therapyregenerative therapy
