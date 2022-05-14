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Where’s Biden’s plan to fix baby formula shortages NOW
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51 views • May 14, 2022
Glenn Beck.
We all knew there would be major consequences to shutting down America’s economy during the COVID pandemic, and now baby formula shortages have become one of those unintended results. So, with panicked parents searching for certain formulas throughout the U.S., why does it seem there’s a lack of urgency from the Biden administration to help fix the problem? Bethany Mandel, Contributing Writer for Deseret News, joins Glenn to explain how this shortage began, why it’s taking so long to fix, and why parents should NOT resort to making their own formula…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lO8hsX_2Wpg
We all knew there would be major consequences to shutting down America’s economy during the COVID pandemic, and now baby formula shortages have become one of those unintended results. So, with panicked parents searching for certain formulas throughout the U.S., why does it seem there’s a lack of urgency from the Biden administration to help fix the problem? Bethany Mandel, Contributing Writer for Deseret News, joins Glenn to explain how this shortage began, why it’s taking so long to fix, and why parents should NOT resort to making their own formula…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lO8hsX_2Wpg
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