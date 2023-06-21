thehighwire The Role of The Military DOD Covid Vaccine Response Force & The Role of Deborah Birx Operation Warp Speed

Create New Account
alltheworldsastage
thehighwire The Role of The Military DOD Covid Vaccine Response Force & The Role of Deborah Birx Operation Warp SpeedThe HighWire with Del Bigtreehttps://rumble.com/v2unrek-the-woman-responsible-for-the-u.s.-covid-response.html

https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/the-woman-responsible-for-the-u-s-covid-response/


Looking at the COVID pandemic as a military-run operation puts public laws and documents into light while painting a different picture of the whole was really in charge of the US response. Was this martial law?

