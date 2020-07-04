w PG Tweaking President Trump's July 4th, 2020 Speech w Bonus! Land

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.c...
OLD BLOG:
Men now joined the line, Went into the coal mines, etc. In teams like these horses pictured to the right. No longer farmers, no longer land owners, no longer Freemen. But YOKED! Bound, hands tied, mouth shut, Menno longer: now no more than human resources. Employees, Social Security Numbers, tax Receipts to book keepers, Accounts. Just mere numbers like animals in a Zoo! Caught Tagged with "a Title, species name "A line man", "coal miner", etc. And numbered. Now if you don't have a name like this you are no one. Being human being a person A Mother, a son, a daughter or Father is meaning less.
THIS VLOG: Jubilee. God is Speaking SHHHHH! Let's listen. Years of Jubilee: 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Jubilee is when all debts are canceled, ALL YOKES are broken off. The Gold and Silver coins return to the People. The Land returned to the People.
People Yoke to Jesus Christ, their land, Their huge extended families.
America men are freemen. They build their own homes, build their own barns with their own hanDs. Get Married raise a family! Easy as that. The Liberation but responsibilities that comes from God.
America is founded on the Gospel of Jesus Christ
The Word says anything founded on this Rock shall never fail!. Those who believe! The Declaration of Independence, The Constitution are the outard action, manifestation of the Gospel of Jesus Christ!
Research has led to end ***the counterfeit money:*** The Federal Reserve System. Printing wealth out of thin air? Fraud every where. Article 1 Section 10 only gold and silver coin can be used as legal tender any where. Men have to have actually earned money.This will End most businesses. In America the individual was to be #1 above business and Gov. Corporation, break all kinds of laws and just get fines. Human beings; CEO's, Board Members, etc.**** have to be Morally held accountable**** and a business can not have so much wealth he can smash the individual, buying people, buying off buying politicians, buying seats in government etc.No one can! Gold and silver as paid wages would go a long way to fix that. Men, especially refugees, immigrants start with nothing: A small piece of land. Just like My Forefathers. Everyone. has to farm for their food! She, America, was built for men to farm. #Moral laws. #Wholesome laws. America was meant for clean living, for families. End pornography, gambling, Most foreigners would run home. etc. America is founded on the power of God, the Gospel of Jesus Christ she shall never fall!
LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News Masfaith3.
Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ
First Ohio is our country. For over 100 years "Enslaved laborers," the Masses, by Rothschild's, Rockefeller's, Morgan, so many more warlords, who have been playing a game with America's "psych"souls. Using a made up enforcement Army or Branch of their criminal organization called The Federal Reserve, IRS. Made up by hired thugs, all gangsters, criminals. etc. With counterfeit money printed on an illegal printing press. My Country is under the Constitution which limits financial transactions to just 99% gold and silver coins. We do not agree with the Left Right paradigm even though in order to communicate we need to use a vocabulary people can understand. We opened with our Beliefs. The Bible, God the Holy Spirit. Which is legal. The Declaration and the Constitution of my country comes from a deep understanding of Jesus Christ Mission on earth. Ohio other States or countries formed a union called the USA. All were established by deeply committed Christian men to the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ: Life, Liberty, The Pursuit of happiness, The Bill of rights, Men created Equal. The whole thing is Christian. That is True Patriotism Everything Our country is and stance for is for the Glory of God and the furtherance of his Gospel.
Leah and Michelle own and run a homestead, God's Little Acre, in SW Ohio where they raise and breed heritage hogs and chickens, keep bees, have fruit and nut trees, a variety of berries, grow their own vegetables and are proficient in permaculture and sustainable homesteading. We teach others how to can, make bread from scratch, grind wheat, butcher hogs and process chickens. Our motto is that God put Adam in a garden, so that must be where man is meant to be happiest.
Contact Us:
Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
www.resistancechicks.com