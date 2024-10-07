The Chabad Rabbi of UCLA was just physically assaulted 11June2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Posted 11June2024 Shabbos Kestenbaum-tweet- https://x.com/ShabbosK/status/180039952058...
The Chabad Rabbi of UCLA was just physically assaulted live on camera. The students subsequently began calling him a “Zionist pedophile Rabbi,” telling him to “go back to Poland.” We are in such a dark, dangerous time in our country, with almost no leadership fighting back
hamas, ucla, antisemitism, leftist, gaza war,