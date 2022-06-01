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How did Dianetics Help ? Personal stories. Bryce, Instructor
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I ended up learning Dianetics and then I was able to, I learned how to use it. When my friends would have problems or something like that, that was going on in their life, instead of sitting there going, "oh, yeah, that sucks," you know, I could actually talk to them, I could actually help them with it. It’s meant the world to me. How powerful and how fast this technique is, Dianetics, it’s "wow" you know.
Order the book that started it all—Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health
The explosive #1 New York Times bestseller contains all of the advanced techniques you need to apply Dianetics.
Learn the procedure step-by-step and find out how your mind works and how to make it work for you.
Order your copy of Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health today!
23, Montréal Rd, Vanier, ON K1L 6E8
Phone: (613) 230-5701
https://www.dianetics.org/
I ended up learning Dianetics and then I was able to, I learned how to use it. When my friends would have problems or something like that, that was going on in their life, instead of sitting there going, "oh, yeah, that sucks," you know, I could actually talk to them, I could actually help them with it. It’s meant the world to me. How powerful and how fast this technique is, Dianetics, it’s "wow" you know.
Order the book that started it all—Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health
The explosive #1 New York Times bestseller contains all of the advanced techniques you need to apply Dianetics.
Learn the procedure step-by-step and find out how your mind works and how to make it work for you.
Order your copy of Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health today!
23, Montréal Rd, Vanier, ON K1L 6E8
Phone: (613) 230-5701
https://www.dianetics.org/
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