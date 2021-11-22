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Vexille 2007 (unknown virus lockdowns, mandatory vaccination, destruction of dna)
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304 views • November 22, 2021
Everything happening now predicted in this anime clip
Fake Virus... lockdowns... mandatory vaccination by gov... experimental technology... destruction of humanity...
Fake Virus... lockdowns... mandatory vaccination by gov... experimental technology... destruction of humanity...
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