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Dozens of Small Towns Reject Federal Bribe Money
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331 views • November 05, 2021
With federal “funding” comes federal strings - and federal control. And while most state and local governments are happy with that trade, dozens of small cities and towns in Texas have been rejecting federal ARPA funding - and avoiding the requirements that come with them.
Path to Liberty. Fast Friday Edition: November 5, 2021
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Path to Liberty. Fast Friday Edition: November 5, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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