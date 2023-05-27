MEP Anderson Commends the ‘Small Fringe Minority’: We Will Not Have to Justify Our Silence to Our Grandchildren

(May 3rd, 2023) MEP Christine Anderson: “However, this [post-COVID moment] pans out in the end, at least we will not stand accused by our grandchildren to having stood by in silence... We will not have to answer to our grandchildren why this happened — again… That small fringe minority — it is so huge. Like I said, it’s billions and billions of people around the globe. This psychological abuse only works if there are no contradicting voices. So, I have come to realize my most important job, to serve in the best interest of the people, is to actually use my voice to break the psychological abuse, expose their lies and give the people validation… I will always be that voice that will break their despicable psychological abuse pattern. They are criminals, and they belong behind bars. That’s where they need to go.”





Hear from MEP Christine Anderson, David Martin, Dr. Meryl Nass, and more at the International COVID Summit:

