Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MEP Anderson Commends the ‘Small Fringe Minority’: We Will Not Have to Justify Our Silence to Our Grandchildren
70 views
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
Published 17 hours ago |

(May 3rd, 2023) MEP Christine Anderson: “However, this [post-COVID moment] pans out in the end, at least we will not stand accused by our grandchildren to having stood by in silence... We will not have to answer to our grandchildren why this happened — again… That small fringe minority — it is so huge. Like I said, it’s billions and billions of people around the globe. This psychological abuse only works if there are no contradicting voices. So, I have come to realize my most important job, to serve in the best interest of the people, is to actually use my voice to break the psychological abuse, expose their lies and give the people validation… I will always be that voice that will break their despicable psychological abuse pattern. They are criminals, and they belong behind bars. That’s where they need to go.”


Hear from MEP Christine Anderson, David Martin, Dr. Meryl Nass, and more at the International COVID Summit:

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/fluoride-report-or-systematic-review-of-the-science-or-may-4-or-12-30pm-et/fluoride-report-systematic-review-of-the-science-may-4/

Keywords
censorshipabusepoliticsliespropagandaparliamentcriminalspandemiceumeppsychologysummitpsychologicalcovidchristine anderson

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket